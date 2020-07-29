Hostess Raspberry Zingers Recalled Due To Possible Mold Contamination

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

This recall applies to Hostess Raspberry Zingers multi-packs and single serve packs, both fresh and frozen. The products have late August best by dates. This recall does not affect any other Hostess products.

The Zingers were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.

For a full list of the products affected by the recall, visit www.fda.gov.