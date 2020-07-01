Fireworks on Friday, July 3

Robert Moore

There will be a fireworks show Friday night at Anderson-Dean Community Park starting at dark. The public is invited to attend, but they’re reminded to continue social distancing.

The fireworks show is being put on by the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the City of Harrodsburg.

On Monday, June 29, the state allowed bars and restaurants to reopen at 50-percent capacity, allowed public swimming, bathing facilities, public venues and events spaces to reopen and allowed youth sports to expand activities. The state also began allowing events for groups of 50 people or fewer.

However, the public is expected to observe social distancing protocols, which include remaining at least six feet apart from people who are not part of their immediate households, wearing a cloth face covering or mask over the nose and mouth, washing or sanitizing hands frequently and not sharing food, drink, containers, plates, napkins or utensils.

Viewers of the display will be asked to drive to a location that offers a good vantage point (if one isn’t available at home), park their cars, take out the lawn chairs, and then sit close to your vehicle to remain as far away from others as possible.

For more information, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work.

Many people are going to avoid the crowds completely this year and light fireworks at home. But that can come with its own risks. According to the National Safety Council, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents in 2017. Half of those injuries were to children and young adults under age 20. And while the majority of the incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.

Here are some safety tips for your home fireworks show, according to the National Safety Council.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never light them indoors

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

• Never ignite devices in a container

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

• Never use illegal fireworks

The Safety Council also reminds the public that sparklers are a lot more dangerous than most people think and should not be handled by children.

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees—hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25-percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.

For children, the National Safety Council advises safe alternatives such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

The Independence Day fireworks show will be after dark on Friday, July 3, at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road).

Other Fireworks Shows

The biggest fireworks show in the area, the Lights Over Herrington show, has been canceled for this year because of concerns about COVID-19. Many other activities have also been canceled but there are still going to be fireworks on Independence Day. At all events, spectators are being asked to park their vehicles at a location that offers a good vantage point (if one isn’t available at home) and sit close to their vehicle to remain as far away from others as possible.

• Danville. Saturday, July 4, at Millenium Park (Cunningham Drive, just off US Route 150/Perryville Road). 859-238-1200.

