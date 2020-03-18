Burgin And Mercer Schools Work To Keep Students Fed During Shutdown

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Mercer County and Burgin Independent schools are both providing free meals to students 18 years old and under while school is out of session.

Burgin is currently serving breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to noon. Both are being delivered. Participants do not have to be enrolled in the school system, but do have to be 18 or under.

Burgin families are asked to contact Food Service Director Melisa Moore at melisa.moore@burgin.kyschools.us or Assistant Princinpal Matt Grimes at matt.grimes@burgin.kyschools.us or call the school at 748-5282 to reserve a meal and schedule delivery or for more information.

“We will deliver to kids within our district,” said Moore. “The program is currently being ran by the cafeteria staff, bus drivers and our administration. We hope that this program will take a bit of stress off the students and parents during this stressful time.”

Mercer is serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school, Kroger parking lot, on Stoner Street, Eller’s Memorial Church (466 Cogar Ave), Magnolia Street Church (332 S. Magnolia Street), Mercer County Public Library parking lot, Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Dr., Salvisa) and St. Peter AME Church (225 W. Lexington St.). Breakfast items are being placed in the lunch bags so children will have food available for the next morning.

“No one should feel ashamed to come get a meal.” said Mercer Food Service Director Chris Minor. “We are doing this to help everyone out.”