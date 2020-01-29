Notre Dame Commit Charged In Connection With Gun Store Burglary, Car Theft

Landen Bartleson, Two Minors Arrested

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Three youths, including a Notre Dame football recruit from Harrodsburg, face charges in connection to a gun store robbery in Danville last week.

Landen Zane Bartleson, 18, of Harrodsburg, was booked at Boyle County Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 24, according to the jail website.

According to a press release from the Danville Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. that morning to investigates an overnight burglary at On Target Firearms And Ammunition on Westridge Drive in Danville.

Investigators determined the burglars entered the store by smashing through a window. Once inside, they stole nine weapons.

The officers identified three suspects: Bartleson and two unnamed juveniles from Danville, both age 16. The three were also connected to the theft of a 2015 Lexus NX200T at Centre College during the same time, according to the press release.

The stolen car was recovered at the Alum Springs Crosspike.

Police were also able to recover all nine stolen weapons.

Bartleson and the two minors were charged with 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Bartleson has also been charged with 2nd-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He is being held at the Boyle County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

The juveniles were taken to the Adair County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, according to the press release.

Bartleson is a senior at Boyle County High School and was a standout player for the school’s football team, which won a state championship in 2017, his sophomore year.

He was a consensus three-star prospect and earned a scholarship to play at Notre Dame starting next school year. In addition, Bartleson had been recruited by Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin as well as Kentucky and Louisville.

Over the weekend, Notre Dame released Bartleson from his letter of intent.

“After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program,” Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly said in a statement that was released to the media. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.”