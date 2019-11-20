Breakstone Cottage Cheese Recall

Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are voluntarily being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed. Breakstone is available at grocery stores here in Harrodsburg as well as across the nation.

The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the following three products are being recalled:

Approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese is being recalled. No other sizes, varieties or code dates are included in this recall.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said on the FDA website.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it. They are advised to return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund. For more information about this and other product recalls, visit www.fda.gov.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.