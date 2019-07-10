Hamburger And Hotdog Buns Recalled

Plastic Pieces Discovered In Production Equipment, But No Injuries Have Been Reported

Flower Foods Inc. has voluntarily recalled hamburger and hot dog buns sold at supermarkets in Kentucky and across the nation.

The recall was initiated after small pieces of hard plastic were discovered in production equipment. There have been no reports of choking incidents, the company said in a press release.

Among the brands being recalled are Great Value 8-count hamburger and hot dog buns with best by dates of July 18 and 19, Sunbeam 8-count hamburger and hotdog buns with a July 19 best by date, Wonder 12- and 24-count dinner rolls, 8-count hamburger buns and honey hamburg buns and Pull-A-Part BBQ Bread, all with a July 18 best by date, and Wonder 8-count hot dog buns, which has a July 19 best by date.

For a full list, visit www.flowersfoods.com.

In addition to Kentucky, the recalled products were distributed to retail outlets in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Customers who purchased the affected products should return them for a full refund.

For more information, call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.