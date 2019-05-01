Isaiah House Holds Grand Opening For New Women’s Center

Officials Hail New Woman’s Treatment Center As A Step Towards Solving ‘The Challenge Of Our Time’
Officials cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the Lucy Walker Center, a 16-bed drug treatment facility for women on Bohon Road operated by Isaiah House. From left: Justin Stocker, Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Isaiah House Founder and CEO Mark LaPalme, Human Resources Supervisor Melissa Howard, President Mike Cox, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, unidentified and State Sen. Rick Girdler.
Melissa Howard,an Isaiah House graduate who now serves as human resources manager, noted many of the clients are mothers, and by helping them, whole families can be saved.
Find the rest of the story on page 1A of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear called addressing the opioid epidemic “the challenge of our time” and called the opening of the new center a step toward recovery. Thirty Kentuckians die everyday because of drugs, Beshear said. Find the rest of the story on page 8A of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.