Jack Coleman Resigns From City Commission

City Attorney Also Announces Resignation

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg City Commissioner Jack Coleman is resigning.

Coleman, who was elected to the city commission in 2016, is retiring effective Sept. 30.

He is being forced to step down by the state law, which says that retirees must cease all employment with agencies participating with any of the different pension funds operating under the Kentucky Retirement System. This includes the City of Harrodsburg and the Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, where Coleman works as director of community services.

In order to retain his pension, he must observe a three month break in service before he can return to work with either agency. Coleman, who represented the 55th District—which includes Mercer County—in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1991 to 2004 and served as deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, said he stood to lose 60-percent of his pension benefits if he did not resign.

Coleman, who is running unopposed for reelection to the city commission, hopes the state will allow him to return in December.

“I apologize for the inconvenience,” he said at Monday’s city commission meeting. “I truly hope I can come back.”

As city commissioner, Coleman oversaw the water treatment plant and the water and wastewater maintenance departments. His duties will be assumed by Mayor Eddie Long until the city commission appoints someone to replace Coleman.

At the same meeting, City Attorney Doug Greenburg also announced he will resign effective Nov. 30.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought,” Greenburg said. “I’m not getting any younger.”

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8.

