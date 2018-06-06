You Can Be A ‘Hero’ For The United Way

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

The Heart of Kentucky United Way is looking for a few heros. The non-profit organization, which serves Mercer, Boyle, Garrard and Lincoln counties, has kicked off their “Be A Hero” campaign and are looking for financial investments.

The mission of the Heart of Kentucky is to mobilize people to give, advocate and volunteer, with the goal of creating opportunities for a good life for all.

“Giving back to your community is the single most best thing you can do, because it inspires others and it shows that you care for the future of our hometowns,” said Resource Development Director Hillary Long.

To be a “hero,” the agency is asking for a $1,000 investment.

Some examples of what an investment would provide include: transportation for 21 senior citizens for weekly shopping and doctor appointments, an adult to attend 15 evenings of GED and ELS instruction and provides an abused child a trained advocate in the court system to monitor their best interest.

“Mercer County is supportive and caring of our communities. Mercer County also leads the efforts in reducing generational poverty through the “Getting Ahead” Program. We also help fund in many programs that support Mercer County residents such as, Mercer County Senior Citizens Center, Mercer County Adult Education, Mercer Transformation, 4-H Camp Scholarships and many more,” said Long.

Benefits for participating in the program include recognition in the Harrodsburg Herald and the Danville Advocate Messenger, social media and website recognition and exclusive sponsorship opportunities, to name a few.

In addition to financial help, the agency is also looking for individuals and businesses willing to volunteer their time.

“Heart of Kentucky United Way depends on their wonderful and dedicated volunteers. There are hundreds of volunteer opportunities throughout the year and we honestly would not be here if it weren’t for our volunteers from the communities. Volunteers are a vital part of our efforts, so much that we even use volunteers to make the funding decisions each year. We are volunteer based and love all of our hard working volunteers,” said Long.

The United Way is holding their first annual fundraiser in Mercer County on Aug. 16.

They will be hosting a two-man-par-three golf scramble at Bright Leaf Golf Course.

For more information on how to become a hero, donate or volunteer, visit www.khuw.org or Hillary Long at hlong@hkuw.org

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.