Kenny Hensley, 56 Funeral services are today, Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m. at the Carpenter’s Christian Church with Greg Warren, Trent Baker and Buddy Wilson officiating.

Pallbearers are Shawn Curtsinger, Dale Sallee, Gene Baker, Hunter Crowley, Jay Crowley, Patrick Branham, Cole Hensley, Brian Crowley and Brad Logan. Honorary pallbearer is Ben Sears.

Visitation 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.alexanderandroyalty.com.