James Hurley

James H. “Jimmy” Hurley, 62, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Woodard-Hurley, died Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 27, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Harold and Patricia Ann (Lively) Hurley of Burgin.

He was a lifelong farmer and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: one son, Brandon (Krysta) Hurley of Burgin; one step son, Philip (Erica) Woodard of Lexington; two step daughters, Ashley (Brandon) Johnson of Denver and Courtney (Chris) Greenway of Atlanta, Ga.; one granddaughter and several cousins.