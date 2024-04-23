Jack Deaton

Jack D. Deaton, 89, husband Rebecca Susie Jeffries Deaton, died Sunday, April 14, 2024, at his residence.

Born Feb. 28, 1935, in Hazard, he was the son of the late Dock and Sophia Sizemore Deaton.

He was a US Army Korean War Veteran and retired from the Ford Motor Company.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Todd Deaton of Indiana; four daughters, Kim Deaton of Indiana, Carol McCoy of California, Jackie Johnson of Harrodsburg and Ina Johnson of Harrodsburg; one brother, Danny Deaton of Indiana; three sisters, Stella Thompson of Indiana, Betty Jo Sutherland of California and Jodie Wilson of Taylor County; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.