Gerald Jewell

Gerald Thomas “Bubba” Jewell, 65, died Thursday, April 17, 2024, at his residence.

Born Jan. 8, 1959, in Lexington, he was the son of the late William Granville and Essie Fay Starnes Jewell.

He was a retired varpenter having worked for Tom Lucas.

Survivors include: one sister, Teresa (Terry) Lowry of Versailles; one nephew, Stevie (Tanya) Jewell of Harrodsburg, one sister-in-law, Cindy Jewell of Campbellsville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Jewell and one sister, Rita Jewell.

Graveside services were held Monday, April 22, at Burgin Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dale Ragland officiating.