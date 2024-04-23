Faith Wilsher

Shelby Jean Long, 82, widow of Bobby Gene Long, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at her residence.

Born Oct. 3, 1941, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Flora Mae Merchant Berchtold.

She had worked at Cricketeer and managed Harrodstown Motor Inn and was a member and organist at Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Jeanette (Bill) Riddle of Salvisa; two sons, Bobby (Terrie) Long and Ricky (Sandy) Long both of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.