County Enters Agreement With New Ambulance Service Provider

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has entered into a new agreement with AmeriPro Health to provide local ambulance service. AmeriPro will receive $62,917 a month to provide two ambulances staffed with a paramedic and EMT or advanced EMT.

At a special-called meeting on Friday, April 19, the magistrates voted unanimously to enter the three year agreement with AmeriPro, which will go into effect when the previous provider, Raintree Health—which was operating as Mercer EMS—closes. In a Facebook post, Raintree announced they would cease service at noon on Saturday, April 27.

According to Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele, the county filed to receive a certificate of need—which would allow the county to either negotiate with a new ambulance service provider or to start providing ambulance service themselves—on Jan. 30.

“We’ve been working on this for months,” Steele said.

She said the county began to explore other options due to concerns with the current status of the provider, delays in coverage and relying on other agencies to provide service. The judge said an investigation is still ongoing at the state inspector general’s office, with the earliest possible hearing in August.

Normally, obtaining a certificate of need can take up to eight months, Steele said, and the final hearing for that is scheduled for June. However, Steele said the county has applied for emergency hardship licensure under state law, and they have received notice that the county will get the certificate of need when Raintree closes.

The fiscal court also voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with AmeriPro Health. In a press release, AmeriPro calls itself “a leading provider of patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery services.” The company began in the Metro Atlanta area in 2018 with 10 ambulances and has grown to have more than 800 employees with operations across six states, including Indiana and Kentucky.

Joe Rose, director of operations at AmeriPro Health, was at Friday’s meeting.

“We’re excited to be working with Mercer County,” Rose said. “We’ve already started ramping up operations on our end.” Rose said AmeriPro can begin as soon as the county receives the certificate of need from the state.

The current plan is for AmeriPro to operate from an open bay at the Harrodsburg Fire Department. Steele said the long term plan is to house operations within the community.

“We will work out those details when they arrive,” Steele said.

At Friday’s meeting, Steele thanked Boyle and Anderson counties for providing assistance. She said Boyle County will station two trucks locally in Mercer for 24 hours during the transition.

“We are 100 percent covered in our community,” Steele said.

While the service territory includes Burgin and Harrodsburg, the agreement is with the fiscal court. Previously, Mercer County and the City of Harrodsburg paid 47.5 percent of the bill, while Burgin paid five percent. Steele said the City of Harrodsburg is unable to enter into the agreement at present.

Harrodsburg Mayor Bob Williams and Burgin Mayor Joe Monroe were both at the special-called meeting Friday.

“We’ll be in talks over the next week or so to determine our role in this other than the space we’re providing,” Williams said.

“We’re going to continue our obligation as we have been and go forward with it,” Monroe said.

“Raintree Health’s staff and management have worked extremely hard for the citizens of Mercer County, putting in countless hours to provide the best quality of care possible,” the ambulance provider said in a Facebook statement. “We would like to sincerely thank the community for allowing our dedicated staff the opportunity to serve and take care of your needs.”