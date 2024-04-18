Planning And Zoning Commission Approves ‘Bright Leaf Estates’ Development Improvement Plan

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved an improvement plan for a residential development near Bright Leaf Golf Resort. The improvement plan was submitted by Kimike Properties LLC to redesign Tyler Avenue in Brightleaf Estates and create eight lots. The property is located on Tyler Avenue in Mercer County and is zoned R-2 and R-3 (High Density Residential and Multifamily).

Kendal Wise of Vantage Engineering, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, said the property is located off Adams Lane next to Bright Leaf and consists of multi-story apartment buildings with up to eight units. Wise said the original intent was to create condominiums with amenities, but he said there had never been a formal condo association set up to administer common areas and roads. Wise said Campbellsville University in Harrodsburg tried to buy all the units over the last few years to create housing for students.

“They put them up for sale,” Wise said.

He said Mike Smith of Danville bought the units with the intent of renting them out.

“There are still four to five people who own condos out there,” Wise said. He said there were three in the building closest to Adams Lane. Wise said Smith owns nearly all the other buildings and the units.

Wise said the goal for other parties who are not willing to sell or participate in a condo association is to move them into one building. He said Smith is willing to trade. Wise said the owner wants to see if the commission would be willing to allow them to create a county road, which would allow the owner to divide the property.

“Right now it’s a private road, a loop in really bad need of repair,” Wise said. He said the plat would need at least eight variances, because the buildings are situated closer to the road than setback requirements will allow.

“We were working on the plans, and then you all came out with new street regulations,” Wise said.

He said the proposed county road will have curbs and gutters in some places but not others. Nor will it have sidewalks. The road will be 20 feet wide, which will match minimum standards.

If the commission didn’t approve the improvement plan, Wise said they’d go back to the drawing board.

“They’re already making renovations to the buildings and the parking lots,” Wise said. “It’s just going to end up being a private development.” He said he could not speculate on how individual owners would pay for mowing and other services.

He said the plan for the road is to eliminate the loop and make the road wide enough to accommodate two lanes of traffic.

On approval, the applicant would have to file a bond with a 20 percent contingency, said Shawn Moore, executive director of planning and zoning. He said the applicant would have to maintain the road for three years before the county would take it over. Moore called the current road, which is 550 feet long, a “glorified driveway.”

“What you’re going to end up with is a county road where two cars can safely pass somewhere in the future,” Moore told the commission. “It will make a really bad situation a whole lot better.”

Judge-Executive Sarah Steele, who was in attendance at the meeting, was asked her opinion.

Steele said the area would be improved.

“We have busing issues there already,” the judge said. She said she was worried about the width of what would become the entrance.

“That is super congested,” Steele said. “Is that going to cause any issues?”

She said she thought the second entrance was better than the first entrance. “I think, aesthetically, the county says yes,” Steele said.

The commission approved the improvement plan with variances as shown..