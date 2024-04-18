Mercer EMS Will Terminate Service April 27; County Reassures Public Ambulance Service Will Continue

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Emergency Medical Services is still operating and providing ambulance service. The privately owned service will still be answering calls until noon on Saturday, April 27, according to a statement released on Facebook and employees at Mercer EMS.

In their statement, Raintree Health, which operates Mercer EMS, said they had “dramatically increased overall coverage, hiring, and staff wages to make them more competitive with surrounding markets.”

They said the decision to terminate services was made “after discussions with Mercer County about the staffing levels and low wages and Mercer County’s relatively small stipend contribution compared to other surrounding counties.”

County officials said local residents will still be able to rely on ambulance service after Mercer EMS terminates service.

“The Mercer County Fiscal Court, the City of Harrodsburg and the City of Burgin are committed to ensuring the best quality emergency services are provided to citizens and those visiting our community,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“We have a plan of action to make sure there is no interruption of Ambulance Services within our county. We have been working with surrounding agencies, which have been providing mutual aid services for months. We are working diligently on new provider agreements. We are collaborating with the Office of Inspector General and Kentucky Board of Medical Services to ensure a smooth transition between service providers in our community. Please rest assured that you will have around the clock coverage within our community.”

In a comment on the original Facebook post, the Mercer County Fiscal Court said, “EMS will be responding from within our county/stationed within our fire departments—not coming from outside of county. More details to come soon.”

Mercer County and the City of Harrodsburg pay 47.5 percent of the bill for Mercer County EMS while Burgin pays five percent. The dispute between the county and Mercer EMS predate the ambulance service’s purchase by Raintree Health.

In June of last year, Roxann Parks, deputy director at Mercer County EMS, asked the county to increase their yearly contribution to $200,000. Park they had been forced to cut back on some services—such as bringing Mercer County patients back home from Danville—because of staffing shortages. Parks said they were unable to run two ambulances because of lack of staffing.

Mercer County EMS made 2,960 runs in 2022, averaging eight runs per day.

Park said Mercer County EMS also faced write-offs because of medical insurance billing and nonbillable calls—including falls and car wrecks—where the victim declined ambulance transport.

Ultimately, the fiscal court opted to renew the contract with Mercer EMs at $150,000 a year, the same as the year before.

In October, a former of Mercer EMS employee complained about the company to both the Harrodsburg City Commission and to the Mercer County Fiscal Court.

“Something’s got to be changed,” said Paul Gray, who formerly worked for Mercer EMS, which officially changed hands at the beginning of October. “There are a number of issues.”

Gray, who was born and raised in Mercer County but no longer lives in Mercer County, said local hospitals were irate at the situation at Mercer EMS, which he said was one of the only privately owned EMS providers in the state. Gray said the city or county could take over 911 operations. However, at that time, both city and county officials said it was not as simple as pushing a switch.

Paul Parks, who owned Mercer County EMS for 33 years, sold the company to Patrick Meko, who took over at the beginning of October.

At that time, Gray said he had no problem with the past administration or with the new owner, but Gray objected to the continued presence of one employee who remains with Mercer County EMS after the sale.

“You’ve got to change things,” Gray said. “If you get rid of one person who’s been leading the pack, you need to get rid of the other person who’s been leading the pack.”

At the time, officials said Meko, the owner of Raintree Health, which operates Mercer EMS, has been meeting with all the stakeholders.

“I see him trying to get things in place to make a change,” Judge-Executive Sarah Steele said. Steele noted this was the first EMS company Meko has run, although he was in health care before purchasing Mercer EMS. “That gives me a lot of hope.”

However, in January 2024, the fiscal court voted to file an application for a certificate of need with the Kentucky Office of the Inspector General for ground ambulance service, including the $1,000 application fee. County officials said there had been service outages.

“We’ve had some complaints related to EMS services,” Judge Steele said. “We’ve recognized that we’ve had a lapse in service over many days in February.”

Steele also said the county was not currently under contract with Mercer EMS.

“We’re still over two months in advancement on EMS services,” Steele said. She said the county would not continue financial contributions until the company showed they could provide service.

“We have to have quality ambulance care in Mercer County,” the judge said. “What’s going on right now is not working.”

The judge said applying for a certificate of need was the first step in giving the county a choice in ambulance service. Currently, the certificate of need is held by Mercer EMS, she said.

“We can’t contract with anyone else because we don’t have a certificate,” said Steele.

The certificate allows the county to make a decision on whether to proceed with another ambulance service, she said.

In their Facebook statement, Raintree Health, said they had “worked tirelessly to find a resolution with Mercer County local government officials with very little reciprocated interest.”

Raintree also noted that, in Kentucky and other states, EMS services are considered non-essential.

“It is critical moving forward that citizens continue to write to their state legislature representatives to get these policies changed,” Raintree said. “The challenges continue to mount for EMS services with high operating costs and low insurance reimbursement rates. Generally, it is not feasible for private ambulance services to operate without governmental assistance or stipends.”

Raintree Health intends to provide e1nergency coverage until Saturday, April 27, at noon.

On Facebook, the county reassured the public. “Please rest assured that you will have around the clock coverage within our community,” they said.