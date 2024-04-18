Mark Pope Is Back

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Staff

The Mark Pope Era has officially begun in Kentucky, and fans could not be more ecstatic. Signaled by the 25,000 fans who waited to be in Rupp Arena for a press conference, the Big Blue Nation was long overdue for a dose of medicine to make them healthy again. And by all indications, Coach Mark Pope is just that shot in the arm.

Pope, a former player, team captain and national champion, joined the Wildcats as the first alumnus to lead the program since Joe B. Hall. Before signing on to replace John Calipari, Pope coached at Brigham Young University (BYU) and Utah Valley. While at these spots, Pope had an overall record of 187-108 (63.4 percent). However, despite his underwhelming overall record, Pope’s teams improved in record almost every season. This theme has been consistent across his entire career. Although he has inherited very poor and barren programs, he has built them into consistent conference contenders.

Since being named the Kentucky head coach, fans have gone through sev­eral phases of acceptance. lnitially, it seemed as though the most passionate and vocal of fans were displeased with the hire, citing a near-unlim­ited budget of money to hire a coach, claiming that Pope was a reflection of Mitch Barnhart “settlino” for mediocrity. However, as the night turned into day and the day turned into the next evening, fans seemed to start buying in. Then, after a Barnhart radio interview and a Rick Pitino viral video, fans seemed to jump on the Pope bandwagon.