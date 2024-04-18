Kentucky’s First Wind Turbine Installed At E.W. Brown In Burgin

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company and their parent company, PPL Corporation, have installed Kentucky’s first utility wind turbine in Mercer County.

The 165-foot-tall wind turbine is part of the company’s growing Renewable Integration Research Facility at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin. Data collected from the turbine will be important in determining the potential for wind to contribute to renewable energy production in Kentucky, the company announced in a press release.

“Research and development are key to reducing carbon emissions in the years to come, and studying wind energy is a natural progression in our all-of-the-above research strategy,” said LG&E and KU President John R. Crockett III. “We are evaluating a number of energy resources to help us understand integration of a variety of generation sources while maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers. While this wind turbine is not expected to produce a large amount of energy, it will provide insight and data that will help us analyze our options for the future.”

PPL, in conjunction with LG&E and KU and its other subsidiaries, has more than 150 active research projects underway with more than $20 million in federal funding. The projects, many of which are based in Kentucky and in partnership with the University of Kentucky, EPRI and other industry organizations, include advanced tracking solar, battery energy storage, microgrid, green hydrogen, point source carbon capture, direct air capture and now wind.

Last year, LG&E and KU received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission to build a 120-megawatt solar array and a 125-megawatt battery storage unit here in Mercer County. The PSC also denied a request to retire two coal units, including Brown 3 in Burgin.

Studying the integration of wind energy is important, the utility provider says, because it complements solar power, which is best in the summer and during the day. Wind, on the other hand, provides more power in the winter and at night.

In an August 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Energy, wind power accounted for 22 percent of new electricity capacity installed in the United States in 2022, second only to solar, representing $12 billion in capital investment and employing more than 125,000 Americans.

According to the federal government, wind energy provided 10 percent of total electricity nationwide, more than 60 percent of power in Iowa, and over 40 percent of power in South Dakota, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Fourteen states installed new utility-scale land-based wind turbines in 2022. Texas installed the most capacity, with 4,028 MW, according to the federal government. Other leading states included Oklahoma and Nebraska, with each state adding more than 600 MW of capacity in 2022.

LG&E and KU’s wind turbine is the latest research project at E.W. Brown, which is also home to Kentucky’s largest lithium-ion battery storage system, a microgrid and state-of-the-art 360-degree tracking solar panels. Data collected will be shared with research partners at the University of Kentucky, National Laboratories, EPRI and the public, similar to how the utilities already share live data from their solar and hydro dashboards, according to the press release.

When the wind is blowing and the turbine is producing full power, it will be able to power up to 90 average Kentucky homes. Over the course of a year, the wind turbine is expected to produce 193 megawatt-hours, which is enough energy to power 16 average Kentucky homes for a year.