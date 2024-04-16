Ray Owens, 63, husband of Valerie Owens, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Lexington Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.

Born June 30, 1960, in Paris, he was the son of the late Mary Donathan.

He was an auto tech for Exhaust Pro.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two sons, Matthew Wood of Lexington and Noah (Tori Manuel) Owens of McKinley; three sisters, Georgia Roberts of Tupelo, Miss., Carol (Robert) Johns of Lexington and Rose Caudill of Frankfort; one grandson and several nieces and nephews.