Norvie Lay, 83, of Louisville, widower of Gretchen Lay, died Friday, April 12, 2024, at Episcopal Church Home of Louisville.

Born April 17, 1940, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Arlie and the late Opha (Burns) Lay.

He was a law professor at the University of Louisville Law School and a member of Broadway Baptist Church of Louisville, and previous member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Harrodsburg.

Survivors include: one daughter, Leaanne (Patrick) Sullivan of Tinley Park, Ill. and two grandchildren.