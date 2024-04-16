Lillie Gullett

Lillie Shirleen Gullett, 69, widow of Donnie Gullett, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at her residence.

Born July 8, 1954, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late James Taybor and Caltha B. Russell Peyton.

She was a retired licensed practical nurse at Harrodsburg Health Care Center and attended Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and New Day Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Cathy (Ricky) Toller and April Gullett all of Harrodsburg; one brother, James W. Payton of Jacksonville, NC; four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.