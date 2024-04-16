Joyce Powell

Joyce Anne Leonard Powell, 79, widow of James K. “Jim” Powell, of Mackville, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at her home.

Born March 15, 1945, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hattie Camden Leonard.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, attended the Mackville Baptist Church, a 1963 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and a 1968 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and retired from the Human Resources Department for the State of Kentucky.