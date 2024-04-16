Joseph Greene

Harrodsburg, widower of Ann Harmon Greene, died Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 11, 1929, in Burgin, he was the son of the late Ernest W. and Dixie (Warren) Greene.

He was a retired production superintendent for Corning Inc. and was a fishing guide on Weiss Lake in Alabama, was a US Army Sergeant and veteran of the Korean War.

Survivors include: one daughter, Sandy Greene of Harrodsburg; one son, Jody Greene of Harrodsburg; one sister, Sue (Darrell) Bottom of Harrodsburg; one brother, Richard Greene of Ala.; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.