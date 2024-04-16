Joan Preston, 77, of Harrodsburg, widow of Lonnie Hayden, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Harrodsburg Health & Rehab.

Born July 5, 1946, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Ora V. (Moore) Preston.

She was a retired Case Worker for the Kentucky Cabinet For Human Resources – Dept Of Child Abuse and Neglect, was a member of the Bohon Church of Christ and a Mercer County High School and Southeastern Christian College graduate.

Survivors include: one son, Andrew (Judith) Miracle of Lancaster; one sister, Jane Preston of Harrodsburg; one grandchild and two step grandchildren.