Betty Jean Hendren Keefe, 85, of Lexington, formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of Ron Keefe, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Born Dec. 27, 1938, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Worrley T. and Vannetta B. (Robinson) Hendren.

Survivors include: one sister, Annetta Crey, Mitchellsburg; one niece, Candace Coulter; two nephews, Richard and Willis Hendren and several great-nieces and nephews.