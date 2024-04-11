Titans Conquer Spartans In Softball Showdown

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Senior High Lady Titans softball team (1 0-5) traveled to Cocoa Beach, Fla. dur­ing spring break. The team went 3-3 for the trip, and Head Coach Darren Ransdel I considered it a successful trip after facing off against ranked teams he feels con­fident will help prepare his team for postseason play.

In the Lady Titans’ game against the Turpin Spartans on Friday, April 5, freshman Jaley Bowman had three hits in three at-bats, including an inside-the-park homerun, to help secure the Titans’ 7-2 victory.

In the top of the first, Bowman got her first hit, but two groundouts and a stiike­out kept the Titans off the board.

Senior Ashley Howard started in the circle for Mercer. Eighth-grader Ava Musick on third connected with freshman Izzie Carlton on first for the first two outs. The Spartans loaded the bases on a dropped third strike and scored two runs at the next at-bat.

