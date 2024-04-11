Magistrate Kevin Hicks: A Closer Look

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Kevin Hicks moved to Harrodsburg, where he lives on Perryville Street, in 2019. Soon after, Hicks decided to

run for office, and now repre­sents District 5 on the Mercer County Fiscal Couft, replacing Wayne Jackson, who served on the fiscal court for 29 years.

Hicks was raised in “a little spot on the road” named Casey Creek in Adair Coun­ty and graduated from Adair County High School in 1981. Hicks grew up in as rural an area as south central Kentucky had to offer. His dad, Loyde Hicks, drove a fuel truck and his mom, Deloris, worked at a Fruit of the Loom factory for many years.

“Growing up out in the country, it was one of those things where we didn’t have a lot, but you can’t miss it if you don’t have it,” said Hicks.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.