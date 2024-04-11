MAFEW Presses City Commission For Decision On Former Armory

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Officials from Mercer Area Family and Education and Wellness (MAFEW) pressed the Harrodsburg City Commission on their plans for the National Guard Armory on College Street. MAFEW formerly operated the facility as a daycare and have plans to run it as the Harrodsburg Community Center, in partnership with other agencies. However, that plan is on hold until MAFEW gets some indication from the city, which owns the building.

Last month, MAFEW officials led the commission on a tour of the facility during a special-called meeting, but the city commissioners made no decision. At their regular meeting on Monday, April 8, the commission was addressed by Donald Wayne Smith, president of the MAFEW board of directors, about their intentions for the building.

“It seems like we’re still on the back burner,” said Smith, who said he had been forced to put people—including people wanting to make financial donations—on hold until the city commission makes their decision.

“It shouldn’t take this long,” Smith said. “I really just want you to give me an answer.”

Mayor Bob Williams deferred to City Attorney Norrie Currens, who said an appraisal of the facility requested by the city has not come back yet. Currens also asked MAFEW to update their financial information to reflect MAFEW’s commitment to pay utilities at the building. Previously, the city had been paying utilities.

Others have expressed interest in the former armory. Last year, Jack Mattingly appeared before the city commission to discuss using the armory as a home for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

On Monday, Smith said MAFEW has enough money to operate the building as a community center for a year and a half. Smith said outside of the roof—in January 2023, part of the outer roof of the building was ripped off during a storm— and the loan that’s never been repaid, MAFEW has paid for all the improvements to the facility.

“We are getting an appraisal on the building,” Currens said. Once they had that, the city commission would decide whether to sell the building or hold onto it, she said. Currens said the future associated expenses with the building were concerning.

Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham said the city would probably receive the appraisal next week. They would hold an executive session and vote on it. Isham said the decision should be made by the end of this month.

The Harrodsburg Armory is one of eight armories built by the Works Progress Administration between 1941-1942, according to the Harrodsburg Historical Society’s website. It is one of six poured concrete armories in the state, designed by Louisville architect Edd R. Gregg. The armory was used by the National Guard until 1977, when it was donated to the City of Harrodsburg. It served as the home of the Wilderness Trace YMCA until 2017, when MAFEW took it over.

On Monday, Smith stressed the potential value that could be offered by the community center.

“Stuff in there is going to be more valuable than daycare,” Smith said. He said a year and a half—two years—”will not kill this city.”

“We’re going to get our appraisal,” Currens said. “I think we’re replowing old ground.”

