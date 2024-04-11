‘James Harrod’ Auditions April 27–28; Picnic In The Park Lineup Announced

Robert Moore

Auditions for the 10th season of “James Harrod” The Battle For Kentucky” will be held Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, starting at 2 p.m. at the James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street).

The organizers are also offering sponsorships for the 2024 season of the live outdoor drama. All sponsorships include recognition in print and social media advertising. Diamond sponsorships cost $2,000, platinum $1,000 and gold $500.

Program sponsorships are also on sale, with full page ads going for $200, half page ads going for $100 and quarter-page ads going for $50. In addition, History Lovers sponsorships are available for individuals only. Receive recognition in the program with a $20 sponsorship.

This will be the tenth season of “James Harrod,” which began back in 2012. Performances start Thursday, July 11, and run every Thursday through Saturday in July. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Old Fort Harrod will play a large role in celebrating Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary this year. Organizers recently announced that historical interpreter and reenactor Steven Caudill will be giving two presentations during the 15th Annual Fort Harrod Settlement and Raid, which runs from Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16. According to a Facebook post, Caudill, a descendant of Squire Boone, will also have his Daniel Boone of Kentucky store at the fort.

They have also announced the line up for the 40th year of Picnic in the Park, the oldest live entertainment series in Mercer County. Gather under the shade of the Osage orange tree on noon every Friday in June and July for liver entertainment. Here is the line-up.

• June 7, magician Dave Cottrell.

• June 14, 18th Century balladeer Jon Hagee.

• June 21, old time rock-n-roll with David “The Piano Doctor” Stahl.

• June 28, Native flute player and maker Fred Keams.

• July 5, Larry Sanders and Borderline.

• July 12, singer/songwriter Lighting Rod.

• July 19, Next of Kin.

• July 26, Ol’ ElkHorn Picker’s Club.

Some other events at the fort this year:

• Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The free festival celebrating Native American music as well as traditional arts and crafts runs from Friday, May 24, 2024, through Sunday, May 26, at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Settlement and Raid at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) runs Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16. Full scale re-enactment on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, with settlers, natives, traders and living history both days and lots of extra activities for Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary.

• 12th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 15, until Sunday, Aug. 18.

For more information, call 859-734-3314, visit the website at parks.ky.gov or check out their Facebook page.

