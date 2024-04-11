Former Mercer County Standout Channing Lewis And University of the Cumberlands Have Historic Season

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Despite a late rally, the third-seed University University of the Cumberlands Patriots women’s basketball team fell to the number one seeded Dordt University Defenders, 83-73, in the national semifinals. UC closed out this historic season with a 26-10 record after earn­ing their first trip to the NAIA Fab Four. Helping contribute to the Patriots’ successful sea­son was Mercer County native Channing Lewis.

Lewis, a 2020 graduate of Mercer County Senior High School, was part of the back-to-back Titans KHSAA state cham­pionship basketball teams in 2017 and 2018 and scored over 1,000 points in her high school career.

From the start, Lewis felt like she was a good fit at UC and that it was a place she could grow as a player and person.

“Since my freshman year, first and foremost my rela­tionship with God has grown tremendously. I was con­stantly surrounded by people who challenged me to grow my relationship with him, and at the University of the Cumberland’s our team’s main point of emphasis is to use basketball as a platform to share the gospel,” said Lewis.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.