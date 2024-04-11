Fiscal Court Keeps Flex Funds For County Roads

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s spring, and that’s when governments’ fancies turn to pouring asphalt. At their April 9 regular meeting, the Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to use $189,000 in flex funds—which allow counties to use rural secondary funds for county roads—plus $160,000 in carryover funds. The fiscal court also voted to allow the state to use $309,410 in rural secondary funds to finish paving on KY 1160/Talmage-Mayo Road and work on Curdsville Road. All of the numbers are projections for fiscal year 2025.

County officials say work on the bridge on Bondville Road in Salvisa should begin Monday, April 15.

Road Supervisor Todd Palmer said crews have begun mowing, starting in the area of Cold Springs Drive.

Palmer told the fiscal court that some property owners don’t want the county mowing their roadside property.

“There are a few in the county who do not want us touching anything they have,” he said. If you don’t want us, cut it yourself.”

On Tuesday, the fiscal court also approved bids from Mego Construction for asphalt paving, hauling and laying of asphalt, crushed stone and rock, crushed stone base and cold mix. The magistrates also awarded the bid for cutting hay at the county landfill to Terry Turner, who offered $561 for one cut.

The magistrates also tabled making a decision on Rumpke’s bid for collection and disposal services for residential and commercial solid waste. Rumpke was the only bidder, but they provided the court with two alternative bids, one offering a locked-in rate and the other with yearly increases of no more than five percent based on the consumer price index. The magistrates will make a decision once they can perform a cost comparison for the two alternatives. Judge Sarah Steele said it would have saved both the county and rate payers money if the fiscal court had taken the CPI-based rate the last time the agreement was renewed.

“It would have saved rate payers $50 to $60 over five years,” Steele said.

