Calipari Makes The Switch To Fayetteville

John Calipari ‘s time at Kentucky has finally come to an eclipse. After yet another first round NCAA tourna­ment exit, Coach Cal has opted to leave the University of Kentucky for intra-con­ference foe, the Arkansas Razorbacks. With an over­all record of 410-123 (77 percent), the long-tenured coach at UK should be remembered for mostly positive times in the big chair. However, with two first round exits and one missed tournament in the last five seasons, many will remember John Calipari for underachieving with his mas­sive amount of player talent.

Regardless of how you will remember, or even cur­rently view Cal, it is obvious a change is in order. Whether it be the toxicity fans feel when Calipari addresses the pub­lic, or the bitterness Calipari has grown towards fans and media alike, a change is best for all parties involved. Despite this, we would be remiss to not be thankful for the great seasons, great talent and the championship ban­ner we all enjoyed during his tenure. But, even so, we are left with a very important question: what is next?

Well, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, has a very important week in front of him. No matter who the next coach for Kentucky ends up being, expect a final decision to be made within the week. In the modern era of college sports, the decisions have to be made very quickly. If not, the next coach will lose out on critical time to build a roster with the transfer por­tal, returning players, NIL, etc. The entire process should move rapidly. This will play a major role in the events of the coming week.

