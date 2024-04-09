Patricia Sanders

Patricia Ann Sanders, 77, of Danville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Jan. 4, 1947, in Norwood, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Virginia (Higginbotham) McCoy.

She was employed by Hitachi, was a retail sales clerk and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Kristy Blevins of Danville; one son, Shannon (Tami) Sanders of Wilmore; one sister, Phyllis Carey; two brothers, Tim McCoy and Mike McCoy; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.