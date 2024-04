James Henry Johnson, 84, died Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab.

Born Oct. 13, 1939, in Owsley County, he was the son of the late John and Opal Bowman Johnson.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, was a former Admark employee and attended Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors include: his significant other: Judy Marksbury and three brothers.