Evelyn Stratton

Evelyn Faye Hoskins Stratton, 97, of Harrodsburg, widow of Samuel B. Stratton Jr., died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at her home.

Born July 29, 1926, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Addie (Drury) Hoskins.

She was a homemaker and member of the Pioneer Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Roxie Camic of Harrodsburg and Janet (Doug) Long of Harrodsburg; one son, Troy C. Stratton of brother, Virgil Leath, of Cincinatti, Ohio; two sisters, Cathy (Jerry) Wright, of Harrodsburg and Loretta (Dale) Rowe, of Penniton, Va. and several cousins, nieces and nephews.