Ellen Langford

Ellen Catherine Langford, 85, of Lexington, widow of Bobby Langford, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Baptist Health Lexington.

Born Aug. 13, 1938, in Saxman, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Henry Lloyd and Carrie Mae (Jones) Bennett.

She was a graduate of Richwood High School, a manager for IBM and was a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sandy (Jimmie) Bain and Shari Langford both of Nicholasville; one sister Leta (Calvin) Spicer of Irvine; three brothers, John Bennett of Hamilton, Ohio; Gary (Pat) Bennett and Joey (Toni) Bennett both of Lexington; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.