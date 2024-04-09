Daniel Yocum

Daniel Wayne Yocum, 34, husband of Adriana (Solano) Yocum, of Harrodsburg died Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at home.

Born Aug. 15, 1989, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Robert and Pamela (Yocum) Hardy.

He was employed by Sanchez Screen Printing.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: one daughter, Kaylee Ann Yocum; three sons, Dadrian Alexander Yocum, Logan Asher Yocum and Seth Avery Yocum; one sister, Samantha Faith Hardy and two brothers, Robert Hardy Jr. and Benjamine Hardy; grandmother, Sherra Hardy; father-in-law, Jaun Solano and mother-in-law, Angela Solano.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley Beatty and grandfather, William Hardy.