Buford Wayne Lyons, 70, of Lexington, widower of Nora Cox Jackson, died Monday, March 25, 2024, in Lexington.

Born May 9, 1953, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Bessie Robinson Lyons.

Survivors include: one brother, David (Joie) Lyons of Harrodsburg; four sisters, Wilma Jean Deringer of Harrodsburg, Wanda Coslow of Harrodsburg, Joyce (Bobby) Blacketer of Harrodsburg and Rita (Clarence) Hicks of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.