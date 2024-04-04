Solar Eclipse And So Much More

Robert Moore

Looking ahead to a busy week here in Mercer County. At Shaker Village of Pleasant Hills, it’s all about the babies for April, with Bedtime with the Babies on Friday and Saturday Evenings through the month, and Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies on the next three Saturdays: April 6, 13 and 20.

While Daily Adventure Tours are paused on Mondays, the Village offers a full day of programming Tuesday through Sunday, with tours every day at 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Shaker music every day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Barnyard Babies every day at 11:30 a.m., and other adventures, including the Trustees’ Table, the Shops and the Inn.

After a year’s hiatus, the Cruz on Chiles at Auto Kustoms returns on Saturday, April 6. The monthly auto show is open to all makes and models vehicles. Family fun atmosphere.

The big event coming up is the total eclipse of the sun on Monday, April 8. While Mercer County is not in the area where people will be able to view the totality of the eclipse, Mercer County should get a good show, according to NASA. The eclipse will begin at 1:50 p.m. and reach the maximum at 3:07 p.m., ending at 4:23 p.m. The last solar eclipse to be viewable in Mercer County happened in 2017, which was called the Great American Solar Eclipse because it was the first time in American history that a total solar eclipse was visible only in the United States.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County!

Thursday, April 4

• RESCHEDULED TO OCT. 17. 250th Celebration Golf Scramble at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Challenges: closest to the pin, long drive, longest putt. Prizes: Special 250th Edition Trophy, Special 250th Edition Golf Bag, Special 250th Edition Bourbon and more. Commemorative 250th keepsakes for all participants. $1,000 Hole-n-One Challenge: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10 a.m. Cost: $300 per team, $75 per person, lunch included. To register or secure a sponsorship email: daarik.gray@gmail.com or csouder0002@gmail.com.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raffle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Donovan Howard at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bus In It Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 5

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, April 6

• Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Meet and interact with new baby “farmily” members including lambs, kids, chicks, piglets, calves and many more. Activity stations, sheep shearing, hay wagon rides, hay bale pyramid, scavenger hunt, pony rides and more. Tickets onsite at the Welcome Center available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Farm Days. Register below for Brunch with the Babies and your admission for Family Farm Days is included. Enjoy a kid-friendly brunch buffet in The Trustees’ Table or a continental breakfast in the Meeting House, then join the fun at Family Farm Days. Additional food options available outside 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. including biscuit sandwiches, muffins, cereal, coffee and more. Post Office Shop opens at 9 a.m. and will have grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, chips and sweets. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. All participants must be ticketed. Tickets are non-refundable and the event is rain or shine. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Watercolor Painting: Looking In and Looking Out at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Workshop with watercolorist Charley Jolly designed to accommodate both beginner and intermediate watercolor painters, and can be taken either as a series or as individual classes. All supplies provided, just bring your passion and willingness to learn. Workshop Price includes a boxed lunch: $125 for annual passholders, $145 for everyone else. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruz on Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Open to all makes and models vehicles. Family fun atmosphere. Music, food trucks and more. First Saturday Car show held first Saturday of each month through September. 5 to 8 p.m. Facebook @Auto Kustoms.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music: Daryl Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C Barbecue. 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, April 7

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, April 8

• Total Solar Eclipse. Last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the continental United States for 20 years. Most of Kentucky is not in line to see the totality. According to NASA, the eclipse will begin in Mercer County at 1:50 p.m., reach the maximum at 3:07 p.m. and end at 4:23 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

• Presentation: “War Comes to Harrodsburg: The Aftermath of the Battle of Perryville” at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Grand Opening of an exhibit prepared by Suzanne Wells Miell, Joni House, Doug Miell, and Harold Edwards. Starts 7 p.m. or 859-734-5985 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

Thursday, April 11

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Casa Mobile. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 12

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

