Missy Wilham Banks: A Closer Look:

Missy Wilham Banks has been serving on the Harrodsburg City Commission since January 2023, but she has called Harrodsburg home for much of her life. When she’s not serving the city commission as head of the police and fire departments, she is working with the highest educational opportunity Harrodsburg has to offer, Campbellsville University School of Chiropractic.

Banks was raised in Harrodsburg and was a dedicated athlete growing up. She recalls spending time with her younger brother, watching cartoons, collecting trading cards and playing baseball with the neighborhood kids. Her sports fandom led her to compete in track and field, basketball and softball while at Harrodsburg High School. Banks was a basketball player from seventh grade until she graduated. She ran track as a sophomore, and when Harrodsburg started a softball program in 1985, she was first in line to join the team.

“It was one of my best times because people were very helpful,” Banks said of her time running for the Pioneers’ track and field team. “I know we were competitive, but we thought more as a team; we were always trying to get the most points and we went to state that year. I didn’t win anything at state, but I’ll always remember Coach (Alvis) Johnson hollering. I could hear him all the way across the field at UK hollering ‘go Missy go,’ it’s just something I’ll never forget,” said Banks.

Banks was also a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while at Harrodsburg and was voted “most athletic” her senior year, as well as being voted FCA Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Banks was most successful at basketball, and after graduating from Harrodsburg in 1987, she moved on to Berea College, where she continued her basketball career while earning her bachelor’s degree in secondary education. Banks spent two years interning with the Grayson County School District before returning to her hometown, where she spent time working in the Burgin Independent and Harrodsburg school districts.

