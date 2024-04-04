Join The Settler Showdown

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce is adding a new event to their Spring Shop Local event in conjunction with Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday celebration in June. It’s the Settler Showdown and community members can decorate a blank cutout of Harrodsburg’s founding father, James Harrod, for prizes.

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce started the Spring Shop Local event in 2019 to give small businesses a chance to promote themselves during COVID. The event has grown from there. Modeled after the national Small Business Saturday, the spring event provides another opportunity to increase traffic to small businesses to their sales and specials.

After the success of the Chamber’s scarecrows and Christmas tree forest, where community members decorated scarecrows in the fall and Christmas trees over the holidays displayed at Old Fort Harrod State Park, they decided to add another art project for the community. Plastic cutouts of James Harrod are available at the Mercer Chamber of Commerce office, located on the corner of Main and Lexington Streets, and the Harrodsburg Herald, located on the corner of Main and Broadway Streets. Community members are invited to decorate them as they like and have them displayed in their home, office or businesses by Monday, April 15.

Participants are asked to submit a photo of their decorated settler to directorbecca@mercerchamber.com where it will be included for online judging. The link to vote for your favorite settler will be available on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“We have been so pleased with the community support for the scarecrows and Christmas trees, we decided the Settler Showdown would be a perfect way to involve the community leading up to the 250th celebration,” said Jill Cutler, Mercer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “The Spring Shop Local event is also important for our local businesses to receive a little extra promotion before heading into the summer months. Our small businesses are very important to our local economy and the Chamber wants to help them thrive.”

The Settler Showdown will also help decorate the community for the upcoming 250th celebration of Harrodsburg’s birthday in June. Monthly events are planned leading up to the celebration festival which culminates June 13-16.

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce is a private 501c6 membership organization serving our area since at least 1883. They provide community and economic development. The mission of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce is to provide leadership, support and the education necessary for economic stability and growth through involvement in business, government, and community activities. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.