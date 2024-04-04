Collier Signs With University Of The Cumberlands

Samuel Warren

Mercer County’s Byron Collier signed to continue his student-athlete career at University of the Cumberlands on Wednesday, March 27. Collier was a standout for the Titan football team each of the last two seasons and always dreamed of one day playing a sport in college; he just always expected it to be football.

“I never thought I would do track in college,” said Collier.

Collier is one fourth of the winningest class of Titan football players ever and helped lead the offensive line last season and helped Mercer County to its first district championship since 2015.

“I really wanted to play football in college and just started doing track to get more in shape for football, but as soon as I joined the track team I instantly fell in love with the sport and how the track team was really a family,” said Collier.

Last season Collier threw a personal record of 139’5” in discus, which placed sixth at the 5th Region track and field meet, earning him an opportunity at the KHSAA Class-2A State Championship.

Cumberlands took note of Collier’s impressive throws and boundless potential and reached out to him this past winter, inviting him to campus. One thing specifically stood out to Collier, the small community feel.

“I want to go somewhere that wherever I am on campus, I know someone, and that’s how it seemed for the people there,” said Collier.

Collier also talked to another former Mercer County athlete currently on the Cumberlands football roster. Joziah Pennington played football with Collier for four years, and encouraged Collier to be a part of the Cumberland community.

