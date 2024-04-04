Boyd Signs With Carson Newman

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Mercer County Senior High senior Peyton Boyd may not have started her high school career as a Titan. Still, she ended her strong high school softball career as one before signing her letter of intent to become an Eagle at Carson Newman University.

This past Saturday, March 30, Boyd’s family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered on Mercer’s softball field to lend their support. Boyd expressed her appreciation in an emotional thank you to her parents and coaches, especially her father Jordan, who invested time and energy in her softball career since age four.

Boyd was a two-sport athlete, playing softball and basketball and considered her love of each of the games “even.” At the end of her sophomore year, Boyd transferred from Lincoln County to Mercer County after the Patriots made some controversial coaching changes.

“I knew I would be joining two strong programs at Mercer,” said Boyd. “Plus, Jordan got a teaching job at Mercer so it felt like the right fit.”

