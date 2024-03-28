Weekender For March 28—April 5: Holy Week, Easter And So Much More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s a busy Easter weekend and everything’s hopping, so let’s get to the listings.

Happy Easter, Mercer County.

Thursday, March 28

Maundy Thursday

• Harrodsburg Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lion’s Park Community Center (109 West Lexington Street). Meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, dessert and drinks. All proceeds will fund purchase eyeglasses for those in need, Lion’s Club scholarships and other local projects, requested donation: $8 per meal. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-out available: 859-325-0282.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raffle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Carrie Ann McDonald at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smothered and Covered. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 29

Good Friday

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Crafternoons with Tara at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). If you love crafting, join us the last Friday of every month to learn how to make a new craft with Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent, Tara Duty. All crafts completed will be eligible to enter into the county fair. 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP @859-734-4378 or taraduty@uky.edu.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Good Friday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

• Community Good Friday Services at Mackville Christian Church (56 Harrodsburg Road, Mackville). Bro. Jay Hatfield of the Mackville Baptist Church will be the speaker. Music by and guest artist Deanna Boone, from Bloomfield. Starts 7 p.m. Facebook @Mackville Christian Church.

Saturday, March 30

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road). Photos with the Easter Bunny by Morgan Lee Hicks Photography. 8 to 11 a.m. 859-734-2021 or Facebook @19th Hole Restaurant.

• “Living Hope” Musical Production at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Showtimes at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @Salvisa Baptist Church.

• Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Registration and fun activities —including special needs egg hunt—start at 11 a.m. Egg hunts divided by age groups start at 11:30 a.m. Activities includes photos with the Easter bunny, games, and prizes as well. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

• Easter Kids Celebration at Shawnee Run Baptist Church (2542 Shakertown Road). Easter story, egg hunt and music for the entire family. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-748-5695 or shawneerun.com.

• Easter Family Worship Celebration and Egg Hunt at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Easter story, egg hunt and music for the entire family. 1 to 3 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian. church/easter.

• Easter Egg Hunts at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). On Saturday, March 30. Kids ages 12 and under are invited to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the Farm family, make a craft, take a pony ride and much more. Return eggs to candy stations to receive treats. In addition, families are invited to participate in the Village-wide golden egg hunt to win a fantastic prize. Food trucks will provide a variety of meal options and the Shaker Village bar will be open for adults in attendance. Tickets are limited per hunt time to ensure a good experience for all. The egg hunt field will be divided by age groups during each time. Please bring your own basket. Adult supervision required. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $8 age 3-12, $16 age 13-61, $12 ages 62 and up. Annual passholders receive complimentary admission! Easter egg hunts run every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Egg Hunt and other children’s activities at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Come and enjoy the festivities starting at 10 a.m. Phone: 859-262-5600.

• Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Walk through millions of years of geologic time along the road into the Kentucky River Palisades. Guides will show how the geology of the region has shaped what we see above ground today. Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult. Please check in at the Welcome Center 30 minutes prior to the activities’ scheduled start time. $20 for annual passholders, $30 for everyone else. Program fee includes one complimentary admission to Shaker Village and one voucher redeemable for 20% off dining at The Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Dining reservations recommended. 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Bunny at Epic Play Center (120 South Main Street). Play with the Easter Bunny from noon to 4 p.m. General admission: $10 for kids and $5 for adults. 859-324-9289 or epic.playcenter@yahoo.com or epicplaycenterky.com or Facebook @EPIC Play Center.

• Cornishville Easter Parade and Egg Hunt (at the corner of Cornishville and Grapevine Road). Parade starts at church on Church Street at 2 p.m. Easter egg hunt starts at 2:30 p.m. William Jasper at 859-613-4096.

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Risen Savior, Conquering King Service at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Easter story, egg hunt and music for the entire family. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian. church/easter.

• Live music: Carey Band at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Glorias Mexican. 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

Sunday, March 31

Easter Sunday

• Easter Sunrise Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Worship at 7 a.m. Easter service with Choir Easter Cantata “The Hope of the Cross.” Facebook @hccdoc or 859-34-3224.

• Easter Sunday Services at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US-127 Bypass). Services at 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian. church/easter.

• Easter Sunday Service at Harrodsburg United Methodist Church (128 South Chiles Street). Informal early service in chapel and Breakfast Fellowship time in Fellowship Hall start 9 a.m. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Contemporary music service 10:40 a.m. Traditional service 11 a.m. 859-734-3704 or humcoffice@gmail.com.

• Easter Sunday Service at Harrodsburg Community Church (1501 Danville Road). Breakfast and short devotional 8:30 a.m. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship service 10:45 a.m. harrodsburgcommunitychurch.net or 859-734-3036.

• Easter Sunday Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Breakfast, 9:30 a.m. worship service, 10:30 a.m. harrodsburg.church or 859-734-2339.

• Easter Sunday Service at Burgin Christian Church (300 Main Street, Burgin). Sunday School 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., Easter egg hunt following service. burginchristianchurch.org or 859-748-5232.

• Easter Sunday Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 W Poplar Street). Starts 10 a.m. stphilipsharrodsburg.org or 859-734-3569.

• Easter Morning Worship Services at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Services at 8:45 and 11 a.m., Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Please invite your family and friends. 859-865-2212 or info@salvisabaptist.org or salvisabaptist.org or Facebook @ Salvisa Baptist Church.

• Hoppy Easter at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). 859-865-2003 or 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, April 1

• Crafty Affairs: Note Holder from Book Pages at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Need a place to keep small notes or cards organized? Make your own holder using an old book. Program and supplies are free, registration required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, April 2

• Trivia Night at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers on a variety of categoriesas an individual or a team. Max team size: four participants. Snacks provided. Program for adults, ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, April 4

• 250th Celebration Golf Scramble at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Challenges: closest to the pin, long drive, longest putt. Prizes: Special 250th Edition Trophy, Special 250th Edition Golf Bag, Special 250th Edition Bourbon and more. Commemorative 250th keepsakes for all participants. $1,000 Hole-n-One Challenge: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10 a.m. Cost: $300 per team, $75 per person, lunch included. To register or secure a sponsorship email: daarik.gray@gmail.com or csouder0002@gmail.com.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raffle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 5

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.