Titan Tennis Tames The Golden Lions

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County High School tennis program began its season on Thursday, March 14, in a home win against Lincoln County. A week later the Titans faced Garrard County in Harrodsburg and completed a 4-3 win, high­lighted by Sara Dunn’s 8-0 domination of Garrard ‘s num­ber one seeded singles player.

“I have been so impressed and amazed with their perfor­mances so far,” said Coach Carrie Jackson. “The return- ing players have done a won­derful job and have definitely improved in the off-season. Our new players are very ath­letic, hard-working, and have picked up on the game very quickly.”

The Lady Titans defeat­ed the Golden Lions 4-3 on Thursday. In addition…

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.