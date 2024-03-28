| logout
Titan Tennis Tames The Golden Lions
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer County High School tennis program began its season on Thursday, March 14, in a home win against Lincoln County. A week later the Titans faced Garrard County in Harrodsburg and completed a 4-3 win, highlighted by Sara Dunn’s 8-0 domination of Garrard ‘s number one seeded singles player.
“I have been so impressed and amazed with their performances so far,” said Coach Carrie Jackson. “The return- ing players have done a wonderful job and have definitely improved in the off-season. Our new players are very athletic, hard-working, and have picked up on the game very quickly.”
The Lady Titans defeated the Golden Lions 4-3 on Thursday. In addition…