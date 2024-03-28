Sanitation District Gets $2.2 In Funding For Gwinn Island Project—Including Mercer County

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced $2,284,367 in funding to improve water quality by enhancing wastewater treatment services and protecting the watershed near Herrington Lake. The announcement was made on Friday, March 22, at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse.

According to a state press release, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant (OSG) program is providing the funds to the Mercer County Sanitation District. Officials say the project will eliminate 129 residential septic systems, six holding tanks and create two new pump stations on Herrington Lake.

The project will include the construction of a low-pressure collection system along with the installation of 79 pump stations to serve residents along Gwinn Island Road in northeastern Boyle County. The area is within the Mocks Creek watershed, along the Herrington Lake shoreline. Improvements will also be provided to the Gwinn Island Marina and Resort, which houses approximately 50 boat slips, 30 rental cabins and an RV Park.

“This project will eliminate aged and inadequate onsite septic systems, reducing the infiltration of sewage to the watershed,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “It will improve the lake’s water quality and protect the health of residents who rely on the lake for drinking water.”

Herrington Lake serves as the drinking water source for communities in Boyle, Mercer, Garrard and Lincoln counties. The project will also include the installation of a force main and 13 pump stations near Pandora Marina along Kennedy Bridge Road, an area that is currently served by septic tanks and holding tanks, according to the state.

An extension of the existing collection system along Cold Springs Drive in southern Mercer County will serve 14 properties currently utilizing septic tanks and nine properties located along Beaumont Avenue and South College Street in Harrodsburg, according to Mike Sanford, executive director of the Mercer County Sanitation District. The project will also include the construction of a force main along Blankenship Drive and Adams Lane near the Bright Leaf Estates subdivision, as well as 12 residential pump stations. Sanford said the funding includes tap-on fees.

“We have to manage those also,” Sanford said.

Sanford called the schedule for the project “aggressive,” saying they hope to have a contractor by January 2025, with a goal of closing out construction by September 2026.

According to the state, applications for funding are being accepted through June 30, 2024. Letters of intent to apply are optional but highly recommended and are due May 1, 2024.

To determine if a project is eligible and to obtain the letter of intent form and other supporting documents, please visit the Kentucky Division of Water’s Green Infrastructure Assistance Program site. For more information, contact Dale Booth at 502-782-6895 or dale.booth@ky.gov.

At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26, Sanford gave the magistrates an update on the project…

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.