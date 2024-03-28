Lady Titans Pick Up Two Big Wins

Samuel Warren/Trevor Ellis

On Monday, March 25, the Lady Titan softball team ( 4-2) took on the Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) Lady Eagles (4-3). Hot bats from the Lady Titan’s lineup led to a 14-4 win in five innings. Senior Hannah Beasley had a standout game at the plate batting I .000 with a solo home run to cen­ter field in the third inning, a double in the first and fourth innings, and a single in the fifth, along with two stolen bases.

Eighth-grader Ava Musick started in the cir­cle for the Lady Titans. She started hot, struck out two batters and the third out came from senior Peyton Boyd who fielded a ground ball and threw the runner out at first.

The Lady Titans were strong at the plate in the first inning. Freshman Jaley Bowman started with a double. Boyd was walked, followed by a double from Beasley that scored the first run of the game. The Lady Titans continued to hit well, batting through the lineup and scoring four runs in the first inning.

Musick kept things roll­ing with three straight strike­outs in the top of the sec­ond.

