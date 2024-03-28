Georgia Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Standoff

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Georgia man is in custody after allegedly firing at police officers on Monday.

According to the complaint warrant, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department were dispatched to Quality Inn on Danville Road at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, March 25, after receiving a call about a “suicidal male armed with a handgun.”

The male, identified as Austin Blake Edwards, 30, of Douglasville, Georgia, was confirmed to be a convicted felon, and police “treated the situation as a barricaded subject,” according to the complaint warrant, with Cpl. Chase Hale of the HPD and Dep. T.J. Wren of the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office conducting surveillance on the room.

At 3:42 a.m., police say a gunshot came from Edwards’ room, which was directed at Cpl. Hale and Dep. Wren, according to the complaint warrant. Officers were not injured at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint warrant.

The police pulled back, and the HPD called in the Kentucky State Negotiator and Tactical Team, according to a Facebook post by Mercer County Emergency Management Director Brad Cox. Edwards was taken into custody at 8:52 a.m. without incident.

According to Cox’s post, a nearby daycare facility and the Mercer County School System were notified of the incident. The daycare delayed opening, and school buses in the impacted area were delayed until the scene was safe, according to Cox.

Edwards was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Cpl. Jarrod Duncan (HPD) was the arresting officer.

Edwards is due to be arraigned next week, according to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This is not the first time this year that local police have found themselves under fire.

Last week, a Harrodsburg man was indicted on charges including criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer. According to the complaint warrant, two officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department—Patrolman Dustin Mical and Cpl. Ridge Yeast—were dispatched on a domestic dispute complaint on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Carl Gregory Isham, 52, of 940 Mackville Road, is alleged to have fired five to six rounds “from a firearm at both uniformed officers, according to a warrant.

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Isham for criminal attempt to commit murder, a class B felony, for shooting at Cpl. Yeast. Isham was also indicted for 1st degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony, for creating “substantial danger of death or serious physical injury” to Patrolman Mical. Isham was also indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony. Isham’s bond was set at $200,000.

