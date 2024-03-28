Board Approves $33.6 Million Project To Replace Mercer Elementary School

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education agreed to go forward with building the new home for the Mercer County Elementary School at a project cost of $33.6 million. While that number may seem high to some, district officials said it’s more than $2.5 million lower than initial estimates. While the submitted cost is $34.6 million, officials say they will save approximately $1 million from the estimated costs because of interest earned on the funds during the construction. They also hope to receive a $1.5 million rebate for using geo-thermal heating.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 19—which was held at King Middle School—the board approved the revised plan submitted by RossTarrant Architects. They also authorized the Mercer County School District Finance Corporation to issue the bonds to cover construction costs. They also approved the execution of a lease agreement with the Mercer County School District Finance Corporation and approved hiring a list of contractors to build the new school.

District Superintendent Jason Booher said the bids came in $2.5 million under the anticipated cost.

“We’re really excited about them,” Booher said.

The estimated total construction cost for the project is $29.7 million, with a $1.4 million contingency, as well as $1.59 million in architect and engineering fees and other expenses.

During the meeting, board members reviewed the bonding, noting there would be some “skinny years’ until the high school bonds are retired in 2026-2027, when the district’s bonding potential opens up again. Finance Officer Amber Minor said they originally didn’t think they’d be able to build the MCES building until the high school bonding had been retired. The board also voted to open a bank account with Whitaker Bank to hold the incoming bond funds. Minor said Whitaker has proposed an interest rate of the Federal Funds High Rate minus 50 basis points. The current Federal Funds High Rate is 5.50 percent, meaning the district would be generating 5 percent interest accruing on a monthly basis. This rate will be adjusted monthly according to the Federal Funds High Rate.

“It is a better rate than what we have on our regular account,” Minor said.

Funding will begin at the start of May. she said, with payments beginning in the next fiscal year.

“That is a significant amount of money to get back,” Booher said.

Any excess funds could be used towards other construction projects in the future, Minro said.

“I say excess because I am hopeful,” she told the board.

Officials said they hope to hold the official ground-breaking ceremony towards the end of April.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald.